Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The derby was Manchester City at their best. It seems so obvious but Pep Guardiola's right. You can't win a game if you don't have the ball. City kept the ball and United didn't stand a chance.

A lot of the fallout will focus on the Reds. How they didn't close City down and how they were poor when they did have the ball. But City controlled it from minute one. Their passing sharp, the triangular movement worked to a tee.

And I've spoken about it before, but can we just revel in Bernardo Silva's work-rate and brilliance. For his goal, City's second, he was up in the right-back position to win the ball at first, then as play went down the left he got himself upfield, ghosted at the back post and made sure he was there to finish.

It was a world apart from last Saturday's defeat at home to Crystal Palace. When there was no rhythm there, City were well and truly playing their own tune at Old Trafford.