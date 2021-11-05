Everton v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Tottenham have only scored nine Premier League goals in their first 10 games this season, their fewest at this stage of a campaign since 2013-14 (also nine). Their tally of 103 shots is their fewest after 10 Premier League matches since 2003-04.

Everton have lost their past three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 12 in the competition. They last lost four league games in a row in October 2019 under Marco Silva.