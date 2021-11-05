Everton v Tottenham: What does the form show?
- Published
Tottenham have only scored nine Premier League goals in their first 10 games this season, their fewest at this stage of a campaign since 2013-14 (also nine). Their tally of 103 shots is their fewest after 10 Premier League matches since 2003-04.
Everton have lost their past three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 12 in the competition. They last lost four league games in a row in October 2019 under Marco Silva.
In his previous stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, new Spurs boss Antonio Conte remained unbeaten against Everton (won three, drawn one), with his side keeping a clean sheet in all four matches.