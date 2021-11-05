Guardiola 'pretty sure' Xavi will succeed at Barcelona

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola was asked for his reaction to Xavi, who he used to manage at Barcelona, replacing Ronald Koeman as boss at the Nou Camp.

The pair worked together in the period where Barca had one of the greatest teams ever - so it is no wonder Guardiola was positive.

"I said I didn’t speak with him but if it’s finally agreed then of course the best wishes," said Guardiola.

"I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job."