Tottenham remain in talks to sign 23-year-old Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero but are unwilling to meet Atalanta's £47m asking price. (Guardian)

But Spurs could face competition from Barcelona who are preparing to make a bid. (SportItalia, via Mail)

Meanwhile, despite links with Tottenham, 25-year-old Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini does not want to leave Roma and is in talks about signing a new deal with the Serie A side. (Football Italia)

