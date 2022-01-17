Big Dunc to inspire Everton revival?

You've been giving us your views on Rafa Benitez's sacking and who should come in next - here are some of your comments so far:

Paul: Give Duncan Ferguson the job until the end of the season. Then assessments can be made. If Duncan does well give him the job. If not then look at who is available to manage. Also the board need to listen to the fans. It's a people's club - keep it like that.

Jez: In my view Benitez was not up to the job. His team selections were baffling, his game management during matches was often non-existent, and his man-management of individuals was awful. Why the club allowed him to sell Digne is beyond me. Benitez was allowed too much power which he abused. Bring on Big Dunc to get Goodson rocking again!

Patrick: Absolute shambles. Something is wrong at the top level and Moshiri must take a lot of the blame. Is he making decisions by himself? Who is making the decisions?

