Your West Ham gossip round-up

We're already past the halfway point in the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best West Ham transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Hammers want to sign Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, who would cost in the region of £16.7m. (Sky Sports), external

David Moyes would "very much like" to bring Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz to London Stadium this month. (Tutto Mercato), external

West Ham also like the look of Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo, who could be available for about £9m this month. (Le10 Sport), external

However, Sun journalist Alan Nixon, external claims Clermont are not prepared to allow Bayo to leave in January because they are in danger of getting relegated this season.

Happy with the Hammers' window so far? Have your say here.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.