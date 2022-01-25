Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

Perhaps the saddest thing about referees Craig Pawson and Kevin Friend deciding to award a penalty to Liverpool in an unheard conversation is that it robbed paying fans inside the stadium of a grandstand finish.

For the neutral TV viewer and the presenters in the studio, Friend heading to the screen and deciding to overturn his original decision undoubtedly provided amazing content. However, for those of us inside Selhurst Park, the outcome of the game was being decided out of view.

The calls for the VAR decision-making process to be audible for all grow louder. As paying fans, we deserve to have transparency.

Unfortunately, the refereeing circus took the focus away from what was a brilliant second-half comeback from Crystal Palace. Whatever Patrick Vieira is saying at half-time has worked so many times this season. Once again, seemingly points lost at half-time were up for grabs after the team flew out of the blocks in the second period.

As the full-time whistle sounded, Vieira should have been striding on to the field to soak up the applause from the fans for his side's stoic efforts. Instead, the former midfielder, famed for eating up ground effortlessly as a player, was over to the officials in a flash - where he simply glared.

Vieira then walked off just in front of them and into the very tight tunnel at Selhurst Park. I would love to have been a fly on the wall as Friend tried to get past a legend of the game.

