A tough six-week spell coincided with the most worrying run of form that Chelsea have had under Thomas Tuchel. We drew with teams we should have beaten and then a draw with Liverpool and a loss to Manchester City contributed to the extended pain of watching the Premier League title drift away.

Reece James getting injured compounded the absence of Ben Chilwell and shattered our established attacking structure, leading many to call for signings.

“Tuchel must be backed" was the daily chorus on social media as Chelsea supporters had to watch Marcos Alonso chugging up and down the touchline for 180 minutes a week.

At first, it seemed likely. Tuchel admitted he was struggling to cope without alternatives at left-back as his squad was stretched exceptionally thin. Chelsea began the push to recall Emerson Palmieri and sounded out alternatives across Europe.

Yet as January progressed, Chelsea's results improved and the team learned to live without its weapons at full-back. Tuchel adapted personnel and formations and stopped pushing for new options - as did supporters online.

Deadline day went without any significant movement, meaning it will be "Alonso or bust" until May. Whether that is brave and clear-headed backing of the squad and the manager, or simply a betrayal of their potential by unnecessary frugality from those at the top, depends on your point of view.

I suspect I know what the loudest voices online will be screaming if things turn ugly once again.

