Confirmed team news: West Ham v Leeds
West Ham name an unchanged side from the one that beat Norwich last-time out. Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble remain missing from the squad.
West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio.
Subs: Yarmolenko, Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex, Alese, Perkins.
Daniel James and Pascal Struijk come into the Leeds side as Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes from their last Premier League outing.
Patrick Bamford is not in the squad despite recovering from injury.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, James.
Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Bate, Hjelde, McKinstry, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.