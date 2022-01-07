Arteta on Maitland-Niles, numbers & the FA Cup
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking before his side face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
The key news was that the Arsenal boss confirmed that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Roma on loan for the rest of the season.
Here are the key lines from the news conference:
Midfielder Maitland-Niles, who came close to joining Everton in August, has decided to leave after his lack of minutes this season. Arteta says he "believes that the opportunity of Rome and to work with Jose (Mourinho) was a really good one. When a player feels that way and has a strong argument that he has it is very difficult to turn that away so we decided to let him go and wish him the best.”
It does leave Arsenal short of players with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny at Afcon. Arteta admitted they are "very short at the moment" and will "look for options".
Arteta says that despite the concerns over numbers "we want to play and that is how we are approaching every game".
On winning the FA Cup again: “We want it and we have an incredible history related to this competition. We have to go game by game.”