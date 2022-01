Manchester United are determined to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this month. (The Sun), external

Up to 11 players are keen to leave United, having grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and rumours of a dressing-room crisis. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are trying to sign French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, 22, who is available on a free transfer in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

