Your deadline day hopes for Chelsea

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Chelsea so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Thomas Tuchel.

Pascal: Bring back Eden Hazard for composure at the front and to hasten Romelu Lukaku's goal spectrum. Get a competent left-back and ensure Rudiger is given a new contract. Rudiger must stay.

Phil: The selling of Broja to Southampton in my opinion would be foolish. If he’s worth £25m now, think how much he will be worth in a year. Also with our forwards not prolific it would provide completion for places. I think he’s a great prospect.

Kevin: Recall Levi Colwill for extra defensive cover. Otherwise I wouldn't knee-jerk. Plan for next season.

Trevor: If the squad we have was all fit and firing we wouldn’t need anyone, and there is no guarantee (see Werner, Havertz and Lukaku) that any star overseas striker will click in the Premier League, maybe a proven striker but who? Bringing back Broja and Gallagher will help next year, so maybe just see out this season for a top four finish.

