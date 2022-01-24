'Plenty to like despite defeat'

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace may only have two wins in their past 10 league outings but to say there were positives from their defeat against Liverpool would be an understatement.

Patrick Vieira's side were overwhelmed early on but from 35 minutes on they showed spirit to fight back into the game and looked dangerous on several occasions.

The energy provided by youthful faces like Connor Gallagher and Michael Olise was obvious, as was the industry of on-loan Mainz forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It is hard to see how Palace can get sucked near any kind of trouble with such creative sparks in their ranks. What they can do to achieve better results, however, is another question entirely.

The facts are that after 22 games of the campaign the Eagles have five fewer points than they did under Roy Hodgson last season. The Vieira era is undoubtedly offering more flair but can he find a way to marry that with consistency?

They are linked with a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, external but one wonders if added steel at the heart of their midfield may have been beneficial in stemming the tide against a wave of early attacks against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. There is a tonne of youthful exuberance on show in Vieira's side but an old-timer capable of taking the sting out of a game may well have proven useful here.

Vieira's squad may feel hard done by given the controversial nature of Liverpool's late penalty at Selhurst Park but there is plenty they can take from a frustrating day and a repeat of their final 55 minutes in their coming fixtures would go a long way towards earning key points.

Trips to Norwich and Brentford - two sides below them in the table - come next in the league. They appear, on paper at least, to be games they are more than capable of winning if they can find more positive moments.