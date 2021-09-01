Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Until they reached the final of the Europa League last season, Manchester United had been the nearly men. Semi-finals weren't an issue, it was getting to the finals that proved the problem.

Did the Reds have the squad depth to manage? Were they three or four key players short in three or four key positions?

Well, with Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo there's three positions sorted with undeniable quality - two of them with insane amounts of trophy-winning experience. So now, surely, is the time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get over the line and lift some silverware - otherwise, what's the excuse?

On our Talking Balls show (on between 18:00-19:00 BST, Monday-Friday), there has been discussions that defensive midfield is still a concern - but with the calibre of players now around those positions, surely everyone's performances can be raised?

