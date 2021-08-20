Lawro's prediction: 1-1

This is an interesting one. West Ham did the double over Leicester last season, with two Jesse Lingard goals inspiring their win at London Stadium.

There is no Lingard this time, although I am expecting the Hammers to be busy in the transfer market before the window closes at the end of the month.

West Ham got four goals away at Newcastle last week which will have given them a big lift, while Leicester did just enough to beat Wolves in their opener.

This time? You could make a case for both teams to win it, but I have a feeling the points will end up being shared.

Dan's prediction: I'm not surprised that David Moyes is doing so well as West Ham manager. I loved him at Everton, and his teams are always so well organised. Leicester are probably the better team, but I am sure Moyes will figure it out so West Ham can cancel them out. 1-1

