Brentford v Brighton: Head-to-head stats
This will be the first top-flight fixture between Brentford and Brighton, with the sides having previously met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English league football.
The Seagulls have won only one of their past nine away league games against the Bees (three draws, five defeats), with this their first visit since a 3-3 draw in February 2017.
Brentford have won one and drawn two of their first three Premier League games. The only team to go unbeaten in their first four games in the competition are Portsmouth in 2003-04.