Burnley's summer ins and outs

Happy with Burnley's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Clarets' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Nathan Collins (Stoke), Mark Helm (Man Utd), Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe), Harry Williams (Free), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ethen Vaughan

Outs: Robbie Brady (released), Connor Barrett (released), Jordan Cropper (released), Ismail Diallo (released), Marcel Elva-Fountaine (released), Arman Taranis (released), Matty Rain (released), Mace Goodridge (released), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe), Joel Mumbongo (Accrington, loan), Ben Gibson (Norwich), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheff Wed, loan), Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Josh Benson (Barnsley)

