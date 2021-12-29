Kyle Walker is not fit to return to the squad after missing the past several games and John Stones also remains out injured.

With tough fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea following the Brentford game in a packed winter schedule, Guardiola says that is why the Premier League "is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it".

He adds: "You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it."

The Spaniard says playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is virtually back to 100% after his recent return from a long injury lay-off and that he "played exceptionally well" in the 6-3 Boxing Day win over Leicester.

The City boss added that De Bruyne "has something unique in the world" and is "a fighter and a guy who creates goals and assists".

Guardiola praised Brentford's adaptation to life in the top flight, adding: "They made an incredible start. The game against Chelsea – WOW. They lost but were incredible. The draw with Liverpool, they beat Arsenal. They are a top team."