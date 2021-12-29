Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brighton finally got back to winning ways on Sunday, after a very long wait. Chelsea won too, and their game against Aston Villa was a really good one to watch.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was complaining about having to play despite the Covid cases at the club but, if Chelsea can put out a similar side to the one that faced Villa, I'd back them to win this one too.

I know Tuchel says playing Romelu Lukaku is a risk at the moment but he made the difference when he came on in that game and they should be able to get some more minutes out of him this time if they need to.

James's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea can be a bit shaky at the back a times but they should win this one.

