Simplicity has been genius when it comes to the turnaround in West Ham’s fortunes overseen by manager David Moyes in his two years in charge, says former Wales defender Ashley Williams.

Moyes celebrates the two-year anniversary of his appointment for a second spell in charge of the Hammers on Thursday, with his side sitting fifth in the Premier League table after a 4-1 win at Watford.

“His style complements the players he’s got there and it’s very humble and simple. Nowadays we can get caught up in all these different formations and everyone’s trying to copy the next manager,” Williams said on the Football Daily podcast.

“David Moyes has said he’s going to play his formation, his style, no matter who they are playing against – it doesn’t really differ whether they are playing Norwich or Manchester City.

“If you’re a manager playing West Ham at the minute, you know exactly what you are coming up against but stopping it is another thing. He doesn’t confuse it and keeps everything simple.

“They had a good season last season and everyone, including myself, was thinking how long can they keep this going? But they’ve started this season exactly the same - we’re now halfway through and they’re doing really well again.”

