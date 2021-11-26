Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Leeds
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on rapper and Arsenal fan Jelani Blackman for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
It's been a while since Brighton have won - seven league games to be precise. The Seagulls didn't seem to create a lot of chances when they were beating teams, but the difference is that they were taking the ones they did get.
Leeds have been struggling a bit too but they looked a bit more like their old selves, in the first half anyway, against Tottenham last week. If they carry on improving then they should take the points here.
Jelani's prediction: 2-2
Find out how Lawro and Jelani think the rest of this week's fixtures will go