Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

It's been a while since Brighton have won - seven league games to be precise. The Seagulls didn't seem to create a lot of chances when they were beating teams, but the difference is that they were taking the ones they did get.

Leeds have been struggling a bit too but they looked a bit more like their old selves, in the first half anyway, against Tottenham last week. If they carry on improving then they should take the points here.

Jelani's prediction: 2-2

