Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "We filled the ground, atmosphere was amazing, the supporters played a huge part - returning to our football, pressing and intense counter-pressing.

"It was a very good performance, in particular first half. If we found a more subtle pass we could have had more goals, but overall good. We were much better, more solid defensively, the concentration in the game was good.

"Overall, we scored very good goals and I am very pleased for the team."