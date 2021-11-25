Rapid Vienna v West Ham: confirmed team news

West Ham are already guaranteed a top-two spot in their Europa League group, but will top it if they beat Rapid Vienna tonight.

David Moyes makes eight changes from the side that began the loss to Wolves with only Craig Dawson, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen staying in the 11.

Michail Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski have both been rested and are not in the squad.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Bowen.

Subs: Randolph, Cresswell, Zouma, Johnson, Fredericks, Alese, Chester, Kral, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Perkins.

Rapid Vienna XI: Gartler, Aiwu, Ljubicic, Knasmullner, Fountas, Petrovic, Hofmann, Stojkovic, Moormann, Kitagawa, Arase.

Subs: Hedl, Orgler, Ballo, Schick, Grahovac, Strunz, Auer, Grull, Kara, Ullmann, Dijakovic, Sulzbacher.