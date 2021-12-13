Watford toying with bottom three after late Brentford double

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

With just eight points separating 14th and 20th in the table, there could be a scrap to avoid relegation this season.

The bottom three is currently occupied by Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley - but Sean Dyche's side have a game in hand and will go above 17th-placed Watford if they win.

In the 83rd minute, Watford were set to go six points clear of the drop until Pontus Jansson's equaliser dealt a blow.

It was Jansson's first Premier League goal and he celebrated heavily, calling on his team-mates and the crowd to lift their game for the final few minutes.

Brentford responded to his rally and pinned Watford in before Bryan Mbeumo showed composure to net the winner from the spot.

Watford have attacking threat in Emmanuel Dennis - who has been directly involved in 12 Premier League goals this season - but his past three have all come in defeats to Chelsea, Leicester and now Brentford.