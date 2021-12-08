Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon praised "an exceptional night" for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's side became the first English team to finish with six wins out of six in the Champions League group stage with victory against AC Milan.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored as the Reds overturned Fikayo Tomori's opener - and Lennon was particularly impressed as Klopp made eight changes from the team that beat Wolves in the Premier League last Saturday.

"Overall, Liverpool were excellent," he said on the Football Daily podcast. "It was an exceptional night.

"The fact they came here against Milan, who are top of Serie A, speaks volumes about the mentality of the side and the manager will be delighted with everything that came out of it."

Listen to full analysis of Liverpool's win on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds