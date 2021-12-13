Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: The pick of the stats
Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 27 home matches against Southampton in the top flight, their joint-longest such run against any opponent (also against Manchester City between 1976 and 2012, and 27 against Fulham, which is ongoing).
Southampton have never won in 23 Premier League away games against the Gunners, and have lost 16 of those. That's the most times one side has faced another on the road in the competition without winning.
At 40 years 74 days, Willy Caballero became the oldest player to feature for Southampton in a Premier League match, surpassing Kelvin Davis (39). Caballero is the 17th player to feature in a Premier League game after their 40th birthday, and the first South American to do so.