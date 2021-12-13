Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 27 home matches against Southampton in the top flight, their joint-longest such run against any opponent (also against Manchester City between 1976 and 2012, and 27 against Fulham, which is ongoing).

Southampton have never won in 23 Premier League away games against the Gunners, and have lost 16 of those. That's the most times one side has faced another on the road in the competition without winning.