Two entries for the Hammers in Garth's team of the year

Declan Rice: The way this lad has been playing he's destined for a bigger club. For such a young man he runs the midfield for West Ham quite brilliantly and he has been the perfect replacement for Mark Noble as captain.

It wouldn't surprise me if he was also the first selection on Gareth Southgate's teamsheet.

Michail Antonio: He may have gone off the boil recently, but it's hardly surprising the amount of energy he puts into a game. Watching him lift a life-size cardboard cut-out of himself earlier this season, having equalled Paolo di Canio's goalscoring record at West Ham, said it all really.

The Jamaica international terrorises defences and has continued to add to his goalscoring tally this season.

