WAT-ch out

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

One statistic that jumped out at me as I was doing my preparation for this game was that Claudio Ranieri has never lost against Manchester City. Nine games, eight wins.

Yes, I appreciate maybe they were in a different era, but that's quite an eyebrow raiser.

Pep Guardiola says yes, Watford have lost games but they have been tight, so will the Blues might have to be on their guard and need another professional display like they got at Villa Park on Wednesday.?

It does appear the "emergency" injury crisis is over, with first-teamers such as Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and, maybe even, Kevin De Bruyne all back in the fold.

I'll be alongside Fred Eyre for full match commentary at Vicarage Road on BBC Radio Manchester - we'll be live from 17:00 GMT.