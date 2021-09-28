Tuchel on Kante, Covid, European expectation & Juve
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Champions League group game at Juventus on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Blues boss' news conference:
N’Golo Kante has tested positive for Covid and will miss the game in Turin, along with injured trio Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic;
Tuchel said he did not know how many of his players were vaccinated, adding they "are adults and they have a free choice";
The German confirmed he is vaccinated but does not believe he is in the position to "speak out on recommendations";
Tuchel admitted there is "expectation" on Chelsea after last season's Champions League triumph and other sides have a "higher motivation" when facing them - but says they are still "not favourites for the title";
The head coach insisted Juventus "demand respect" despite their "rough start" domestically because they are "a big club" and were "very convincing" in their opening Champions League group win over Malmo.