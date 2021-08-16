Man Utd v Leeds: The pick of the stats

- Manchester United won their opening Premier League game of a season for the 20th time, the first club to hit that milestone in the competition’s history.

- Leeds have conceded five or more goals in each of their past two away games against United in all competitions (6-2 in the league last season), as many times as in any of their previous 50 on the road against the Red Devils.

- Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 48 Premier League goals - 29 goals, 19 assists - four more than any other player in this time.