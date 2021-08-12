Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford are set to be without one of their best players for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa and possibly the rest of the season. Midfielder Will Hughes is understood to be out of the first-team squad because of contract reasons and has barely been seen with the first team in friendlies and training.

Hughes has a year left on his contract and it's thought he can't agree a new deal with the club. It's being reported he's training with the under-23s, but it's a huge blow considering his influential role last season in helping the Hornets to promotion.

Speaking at the news conference today, head coach Xisco Munoz said: "Will was a very good player for us and gave everything in the last season.

"And now my focus is with the players I have in the dressing room. Sometimes football is football and about him I can say nothing more especially."