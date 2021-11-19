Klopp on late calls on fitness, Williams' form & hating international breaks
- Published
Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game with Arsenal on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:
Having suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season at West Ham before the international break, Klopp said he didn't welcome the pause in fixtures: "I hate international breaks and it didn't help from an injury point of view. It was not helpful as I would have loved to have played the weekend after";
The manager revealed he will have to make "a late, late, late decision" on whether Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson will be fit enough to play. But he confirmed Sadio Mane "is good" and he hoped Fabinho would train on Friday;
He said Neco Williams is "pushing for a start" after excellent performances for Wales but he said he "plays at Liverpool so it is not that easy to get in the team";
Klopp described Arsenal as a "really good team" so hasn't been surprised they have moved on from their poor start to the season. He also admits his own side haven't had good enough results recently, which is why there are only two points between them.