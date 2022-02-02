Roy Hodgson is speaking to the media for the first time as Watford boss as he does his pre-match news conference for Saturday's game against Burnley.

First up, he was asked if he has seen enough from his players to suggest they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League: "It’s more than possible. I wouldn’t have accepted the challenge had I not believed we could help the club stay in the Premier League.

"The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and it’s important the players react well and they can produce the level of performances that are going to be necessary. This league in terms of relegation is a dog fight."