Hammer time again for Bielsa

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Before a second trip to West Ham in a week, inevitably the question will be asked of Marcelo Bielsa if any of the 10 injured squad members are ready to return.

It is hoped the likes of Patrick Bamford (hip) will finally be available after recovering from previous ankle and hamstring problems.

With so many players injured recently, Bielsa will be asked to explain why defender Cody Drameh has been allowed to leave on loan for Cardiff City this week.

Supporters are craving news of signings, but on that front there is little movement to date. If Bielsa is asked again, he will patiently regurgitate his stance that "if we bring in, in any position, a player better than what we have, that player would be welcome".

