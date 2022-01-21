All eyes on Traore as Wolves look to avoid another sting from the Bees

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Even during the transfer window, now and then the odd match comes along by way of a distraction from the gossip. Alas for this potentially very entertaining fixture, it has been to some degree overshadowed at the Wolves end by the Adama Traore-to-Tottenham saga seemingly coming to a head at last.

This time it does have something of an end-of-the-boxset feel about it, but that was the case for a while in the summer as well, and in the end there was another series. If he doesn’t get off the bus at Brentford on Saturday, stand by, but note that the window still has more than a week to run.

Bruno Lage, though, spoke warmly of Traore’s focus and professionalism at his press conference, and his team will need those qualities against Brentford, who have stretched quite a few of the sides above them. They were more than a match for Wolves back at Molineux in September, when Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo overwhelmed the Wolves defence in a way no other opponent has quite matched this season.

Things have changed a little since then, however, as Wolves have settled into the Lage way; Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are the only other teams so far this season to emulate Brentford by scoring twice against Wolves, who are starting to play with greater confidence.

Again, Lage has encouraged his team to play with “personality”, as well as strive to be more consistent. There has been quite a bit of that on show recently, in their stirring performance at Old Trafford and last Saturday’s enjoyable scrap with Southampton. They did miss Romain Saiss, but not as much as they could have done due to an unexpected but encouraging debut for Toti Gomes, recalled from Grasshoppers Zurich and plunged into the Premier League at short-ish notice.

Ruben Neves’ controlling influence was arguably missed a little more, but he is available again after his Covid absence. Brentford may well come aggressively at Wolves, having had some joy with the same approach earlier in the season, but Lage is inviting Wolves to trust in their sound base and roll the dice themselves a little. This could be fun.

