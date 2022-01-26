Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford announced Roy Hodgson as their new head coach yesterday. Except they didn’t. They announced him as their new manager.

This is very unusual - and significant. Watford always appoint head coaches. Their job is just to coach. They get the players they are given and have to get on with it.

So announcing Hodgson as manager is interesting. What does that mean?

Will he have a more overseeing role? Will he have a much firmer say in transfer comings and goings? Will he be involved in a long term strategy for the club and could he eventually stay on when a new head coach is eventually appointed - or is it just simply a case that he demanded to be named manager rather then coach?

Continuity is key. In the last three years Watford have gone from defensive coaches to attacking coaches, teams that press, teams that don’t, possession-based teams, passing teams, wing-back teams, 4-4-2 teams. I could go on.

Whatever ‘manager’ means, Hodgson already has flexed his muscles with the hierarchy and changed a big part of the Watford model.

Hornets fans have already been drooling over the social media video of Hodgson and his sidekick Ray Lewington (a popular former Hornets manager 20 years ago) on the training ground.

It’s amazing how basic instructions like “movement, punch it in, set, side on” and telling a goalkeeper “make some saves” can instil belief again in fans but that’s football and the majority would be happy to see their side just go back to basics and get a bit of organisation back into the team.

That’s what Hodgson will bring, amongst other things. He will first have to address the lack of confidence in the players after nine games without a win - eight of those defeats.