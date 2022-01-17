Thomas Tuchel says "now is not the moment" to discuss the future of Armando Broja as the on-loan Chelsea forward continues to impress at Southampton.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in Saints colours and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken warmly about his impact at St Mary's.

However, Tuchel refused to be drawn on what happens next for the Albania striker.

"He's our player. He's doing good but we have to remember it's only been half a season," he said. "He needs to keep making his statement at Southampton.

"There's a reason why Armando is a Chelsea player - he has quality, is a goalscorer and is getting better and better.

"Now is not the moment to discuss about him. He needs to stay calm and keep improving."

Chelsea fans, are you excited about Broja returning to the Bridge? Have your say on the Blues' transfer business here

Saints fans, would you love to sign Broja permanently? And who else should Saints be targeting? Get involved over here