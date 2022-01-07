Brighton bos Graham Potter says he was not surprised by Davy Propper’s “brave” decision to quit football at the age of 30.

Propper made 121 appearances for the Seagulls before returning to the Netherlands in July 2020 to rejoin PSV Eindhoven but retired from football this week, saying he had “lost his love for the game”.

“I know Davy was struggling and found it tough,” said Potter. “We spoke at length with him and supported him through a really tough time in his life.

“It’s not easy to start that process of thinking 'maybe football is not the right thing for me'. It’s a big decision to make and I think Davy has made a brave one.”

Propper won 14 of his 19 international caps while with Brighton and Potter praised his professionalism.

“He was a great guy to have around. These things happen and people want to different things and I fully respect that.

“We wish him all the best.”