Gerrard on injuries, Coutinho & Man Utd
- Published
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United on Monday.
Here is what he had to say:
On injuries, Ollie Watkins is due back with the group on Saturday, Ashley Young has an outside chance and Tyrone Mings is back from suspension.
Gerrard says he understands transfer rumours, but refused to talk about individuals while it is still speculation.
On Philippe Coutinho, Gerrard said "when there is something concrete, supporters will be the first to know".
Gerrard said Coutinho "was special" at Liverpool and said the Brazilian is someone he has an incredible amount of respect for.
On facing United, Gerrard said "this is not a case of focusing on the league" and his side will go to Old Trafford and try to qualify for the next round.
Gerrard said with the level of players at United and their new coach, Villa will be in for a "really tough game".
On returning to Old Trafford for the first time since he was a player, Gerrard said the rivalry is not there any more.