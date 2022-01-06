BBC Sport

Gerrard on injuries, Coutinho & Man Utd

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United on Monday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • On injuries, Ollie Watkins is due back with the group on Saturday, Ashley Young has an outside chance and Tyrone Mings is back from suspension.

  • Gerrard says he understands transfer rumours, but refused to talk about individuals while it is still speculation.

  • On Philippe Coutinho, Gerrard said "when there is something concrete, supporters will be the first to know".

  • Gerrard said Coutinho "was special" at Liverpool and said the Brazilian is someone he has an incredible amount of respect for. 

  • On facing United, Gerrard said "this is not a case of focusing on the league" and his side will go to Old Trafford and try to qualify for the next round.

  • Gerrard said with the level of players at United and their new coach, Villa will be in for a "really tough game".

  • On returning to Old Trafford for the first time since he was a player, Gerrard said the rivalry is not there any more.