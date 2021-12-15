More from Sergio Aguero:

"When a player plays, they always want to keep winning more things, but I think I can be very happy with the titles I won. Anyone can always do a bit more, but I think I did my best for me and my clubs. You play as a team, not an individual, and everything I did was for my clubs.

On making the decision to retire: "Obviously the first two weeks were really difficult. When they did the first physical test on me, the medical staff told me there was a very big possibility I would not be able to continue playing. I am still processing everything. Then they called me to tell me it was definitive. Right now, I am OK, but I know it was difficult."

On his career highlights: "The goal for Independiente against Racing when I was 17 was one of the best that I ever scored. Winning the Europa League with Atletico was a really happy moment and then obviously with City the goal I scored to win the first Premier League - for me and City - was a beautiful moment. There are a lot and the last was the Copa America. I only played two or three matches, but it was something that we had been looking for for years and years.

"And of course, I will take my last goal for Barca against Madrid. It is not bad for a last goal, is it?"

What next? "People saying playing football is easy. It isn't. Every day you are travelling, training, playing. I think most people have great respect for players. I am sure I will be connected to the game still and I can enjoy life a little bit more.

"I am not going to be anyone for a while!"

On how he thinks he should be remembered: "I would prefer that people say what I deserve. I don't know. I am not the person who can decide that."