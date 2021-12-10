Will Lage get his wish?

Bruno Lage has repeatedly spoken of his concern over the size of his Wolves squad and said he hopes to bolster it in the January transfer window.

"I want to bring players to help us. We have a chance to have at least two top players for each position," he said.

"I was frustrated in the last game that I didn't have a left-back for when Rayan (Ait-Nouri) came off. I needed to change it but didn't have a left-back to come on.

"We want players to manage better the squad we have. In the end it will cost points, which is very important for us. It can define the goals for the end of the season."

"We started the season well but we had no points and no goals.

"The most important thing is the teamwork and for goals it is the way we are creating chances. I give confidence to the players. I am sure goals will come."