Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez has said it has been a "pleasure to be part of this club and be part of this club’s history" after it was announced he will leave Elland Road this summer.

Hernandez, who has made 174 appearances, added that he didn't imagine he would "feel this love from the fans" when he arrived in January 2017.

"I always tried to give my best," the Spaniard told BBC Radio Leeds. "I know a lot of people won’t forget me.

"When they saw I gave 100%, they love that type of player."

Meanwhile, Gaetano Berardi, who is also leaving after seven years with Leeds, has released an open letter to fans.

"I am leaving with a bit of sadness but with my heart full of good memories and positive feelings," said the Swiss defender.

"You all have one thing in common: the respect you have always showed me and I hope I deserved it."

