Burnley host Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Two red cards before half-time spelled disaster for an already relegated Norwich as they lost 2-0 to Burnley at Carrow Road in the penultimate game of the 2019-20 season.

Emiliano Buendia was the first to be dismissed with a straight red as referee Kevin Friend watched the Argentine elbow Ashley Westwood on replay on the pitchside monitor.

Things went from bad to worse for the Canaries nine minutes later when Josip Drmic's studs-up tackle on Erik Pieters received the same punishment.

Burnley's Chris Wood added to the hurt before the break, scoring with a scuffed overhead kick to give the Clarets the lead.

Nine-man Norwich defended well in the second half but eventually conceded in the 80th minute as Ben Godfrey poked the ball into the back of his own net to confirm Burnley's victory.

The win put Burnley into ninth place and in contention for European places, while Norwich remained rooted to the bottom of the table.