Harry Redknapp says the one signing he regrets missing out on more than any other is that of Eden Hazard during his time as Tottenham manager.

Redknapp recently told BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning Podcast that Paolo Di Canio was the finest signing of his managerial career, while Dutch striker Marco Boogers was one of his worst.

Redknapp, 74, took both players to West Ham but it is during his Tottenham reign from 2008 to 2012 that he believes he experienced his most notable missed opportunity in the transfer market.

Asked which player he regrets letting slip from his grasp Redknapp said: "Probably Eden Hazard when I was at Tottenham.

"Joe Cole rang me at Lille and said he was playing with the best player he had ever played with.

"He said Hazard was incredible. I went to watch him and he was fantastic. I met him in a hotel room with his agent and he was prepared to come to Tottenham. I think it was £16m at the time but Daniel Levy wasn’t prepared to pay the money."

You can listen to BBC Sounds' Sacked in the Morning Podcast here