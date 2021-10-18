'Man Utd would love Rice'

Declan Rice's performance in West Ham's hard-earned win over Everton drew praise from the pundits on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

Former Premier League and Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly said: "I can't fault Declan Rice. He has been excellent.

"He is that midfield role that pretty much all the teams would love to have. Manchester United would kill for this guy in the current moment.

"Imagine what he would be able to do to steady that ship and get the front players on the ball more.

"I love how he screens passes. He does it so well it's unbelievable. West Ham, when they're fighting in Europe and the league, it's not easy.

"When you have a massive squad at a bigger club you can be in the bigger games. For me, I am not too sure I can see him staying there. In the long run, I think he is destined for bigger things."

Listen to more debate on Rice (from 34'00) on the full episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds