Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Nobody can question the character of these players. They just don’t give up, don’t give in and keep going. We had to make a few changes and they worked.

“But Cristiano Ronaldo is just incredible. That’s what he does and if there’s anyone you want the chance – and a difficult chance – to go to in the last minute it is him. His technique on that volley was incredible.”