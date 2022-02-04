Tough tie - but Albion can attack the FA Cup

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

There is no doubt Brighton face a tough assignment, but if ever there was an opportunity to pick up a first win over Spurs in the FA Cup, this may be it.

Graham Potter’s side are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games, and with a points tally of 30 they can really attack the FA Cup without the fear of relegation hanging over their shoulder.

The Seagulls have reached the fifth round 10 times before, but three of those have come in the past four seasons. Progression to the quarter-finals in 2018 and the semis in 2019 gave the whole club a boost and a run deep in the competition would be another positive step for a side challenging for their highest finish in the top flight.

The dependable defence will need changing after Dan Burn’s departure to Newcastle, but captain Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have made timely returns from injury.

Talisman Yves Bissouma has returned from Afcon. With 18 months left on his contract, his long-term future may well lie elsewhere, but he could play an integral role in league and cup before a likely departure in the summer.