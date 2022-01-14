Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said his players are "determined to put it right" after their loss to Cambridge United in the FA Cup compounded their difficult season.

The Magpies host relegation rivals Watford at St James' Park on Saturday in what could be a major moment in the battle for survival.

But Howe was reluctant to label the match a relegation six-pointer.

"[We are] not going in with that attitude. We want to win the game," he said.

"Everyone connected with the club was disappointed last week - frustrated with ourselves. We have to move forward and look at Watford.

"We have discussed what went wrong and the players determined to put it right."