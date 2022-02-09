Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to BBC Sport: "We played quite a good game but not good enough. There is a lot of frustration in the dressing room with the way we started. We let ourselves down with conceding the first goal.

"We showed character and personality. We got into the game and created chances. We were much better in the second half.

"It was a fantastic goal, Wilf [Zaha] at his best. We need him to produce more goals and performances like that. He was really good for us.

"The penalty is always a penalty. He misses it but that’s part of the game. We didn’t create enough chances. We didn’t give them enough trouble in the box to create more chances. I'm frustrated because there was space for us to win the game.

"The performance today is good. But we need to improve and do a little more. We have to play with more belief in ourselves to win football matches. Something was missing today. We showed good spirit in the second half and fought. We were by far the better team in the second half.

"Tyrick Mitchell has been fantastic since the start of the season. He believed more in his ability and today he was unbelievable in both areas. He created the penalty. Going forward he’s excellent. He’s building confidence and there's more to come from him."