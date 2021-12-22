Brentford 0-2 Chelsea - Frank reaction

Thomas Frank says his Brentford side were made to pay for missing several chances as Chelsea denied them a place in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Bees went down 2-0 at home to their west London rivals, who have been hit hard by Covid-19 and started with three teenage deubtants.

Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry were all denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga when the quarter-final was goalless.

"We should have been in front," added Frank.

"According to the game plan we gave nothing away and they couldn't find a solution, and we had by far the best chances in the first half.

"So first half, tick!

"But in the second half we struggled to create anything.

"We defended well and gave nothing away until the 80th minute, when we needed to do better."